REC Limited a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprises has invited applications for 125 Vacancies. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at recindia.nic.in.

REC recruitment 2023: Apply for GM, AM and other posts at recindia.nic.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

REC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 125 vacancies in the Engineering discipline, Finance & Accounts (F&A) discipline, Human Resource (HR) discipline, Information Technology (IT) discipline,Corporate Communication (CC) discipline, Company Secretariat (CS) discipline,Law discipline, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) discipline, Administration & Liaison discipline, Secretarial discipline, and Rajbhasha discipline.

REC recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹1000. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, PwBD, Ex-servicemen and internal candidates are exempted from payment of this application fee.

Direct link to apply

REC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at recindia.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Fill out the applictaion form

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON