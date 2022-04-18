REET 2022 registration begins on reetbser2022.in, direct link to apply

REET 2022: Registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 has started today, April 18, 2022. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has released the REET 2022 application form on reetbser2022.in.

REET 2022 will be conducted on July 23 and 24, 2022. Exam timings for paper 1 (Level 2) is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while the exam time for paper 2 (Level 1) is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

The last date to apply for the exam is May 18.

REET 2022 will be conducted in two levels. The level 1 exam is for candidates seeking teaching positions for students of classes 1-5 and level 2 is for classes 6-8. Candidates can download the syllabi from the exam website.

REET 2022 fee is ₹550 for one paper and ₹750 for those who want to take both papers 1 and 2.

Here is the direct link to apply for REET 2022

<strong>REET 2022 application form direct link</strong>

Steps to apply for REET 2022

Visit the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the REET 2022 link on the home page.

Pay the exam fee using the challan link

Click on the registration link

Enter the registration details. Submit.

Fill the application form.

Upload documents. Submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

