Registration for PM Internship Scheme 2024 ends today, apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will close the online application process for the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme 2024 today, November 10. Eligible candidates can apply for it at pminternship.mca.gov.in. PM Internship Scheme 2024 registration ends today, November 10(Official website screenshot)

These are the eligibility criteria for the PM Internship Scheme-

The applicant should be between 21 to 24 years old.

S/he should not be enrolled in a full-time course. They are allowed to pursue online and distance learning courses.

S/he should not have a full-time job.

No family member of the applicant (self/spouse/parents) should be earning more than ₹ 8 lakh per annum or have a government job.

The applicant should have high school or higher secondary school or ITI qualification or hold a Polytechnic diploma or graduation degree in BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA, BPharma, etc.

The interns will get the opportunity to work in India's top companies for 12 months. They will receive ₹4,500 as monthly income from the government and ₹500 from the industry. They will also be eligible for a one-time grant of ₹6,000 for incidentals.

Every intern will be eligible for insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Only Indians are eligible to apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2024.

Direct link to apply for PM Internship Scheme 2024

PM Internship Scheme 2024: How to apply

Go to pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Click on the register link,.

Fill the registration details and click on submit.

Based on the information provided by the candidates, a resume will be generated.

Apply for up to 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications.

Submit your application and save a copy for later use.

There is no registration or application fee for the PM Internship scheme 2024.

The government aims to provide one crore internship opportunities in the top 500 companies in the next five years.

For the 2024-25 financial year, the centre has targeted to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities.