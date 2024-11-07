PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration ends on November 10, apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MCA, will close the registration process for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 on November 10, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the internship scheme can find the direct link on the official website of the PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in. PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration ends on November 10, link here

To apply for the internship scheme, candidates should have passed High school Higher Secondary School, possess a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or be graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc. Candidates should be between 21 and 24 years of age as of the last date for submission of the application.

The candidate should be an Indian citizen and should not be employed full-time, and should not be engaged in full-time education. Candidates enrolled in online/ distance learning programmes are eligible to apply.

PM Internship Scheme 2024: How to apply

To apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2024, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Click on the register link, and a new page will open.

Fill the registration details and click on submit.

Based on the information provided by the candidates, a resume will be generated by the portal.

Apply for upto 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications.

Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There is no registration or application fee to apply for PM Internship Scheme 2024.

One crore candidates will be provided internship opportunities in the top 500 companies in five years. For the financial year 2024-25, the centre has targeted to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities in the top companies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PM Internship.