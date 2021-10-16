Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / RFCL to recruit experienced professionals for manager, other posts
employment news

RFCL to recruit experienced professionals for manager, other posts

Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) recruit experienced professionals as assistant manager, manager, senior manager, deputy manager, accounts officer, and senior medical officer posts.
RFCL to recruit experienced professionals for manager, other posts(Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 12:28 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL), a joint venture company formed by National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India limited (FCIL), has invited applications to recruit experienced professionals as assistant manager, manager, senior manager, deputy manager, accounts officer, and senior medical officer posts.

Apply online

Job details

The last date for submission of application forms is October 22.

A total of 17 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates must go through the educational qualification, age criteria and other details before applying for the posts. “The cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria in respect of age, minimum educational qualification, post-qualification inline executive work experience in the relevant Pay Scale/ CTC shall be 31.08.2021 and will remain unchanged irrespective of any reason whatsoever,” the job notice reads.

Regarding work experience, the RFCL has said, “Work experience should be after acquiring relevant educational qualification and should be in-line executive experience. Candidate’s work experience as Management Trainee / Graduate Engineer Trainee would be counted only in case he/she has been regularized in the same Company. Apprenticeship training under Apprentices Act, 1961, would not be counted as post - qualification inline executive work experience.”

jobs
