RGUKT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023: Apply for Faculty Positions till Nov 20

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for Lecturers, Professors, Assistant Professors, Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.rgukt.in.

Vacancy details:

RGUKT Andhra Pradesh announces recruitment for Lecturers, Professors, and Assistant Professors

Lecturers: 220

Professors: 58

Associate Professors Backlog vacancies: 19

Associate Professors: 84

Assistant Professors Backlog vacancies: 35

Assistant Professor Backlog vacancies: 195

RGUKT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023 application fee:

For Lecturer posts and Assistant Professor: The application fee is ₹2500 for the Unreserved/BC/EWS category, for SC/ST/PBDs the application fee is ₹2000. The application fee is Rs.4,200 for Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs).

For the post of Professor: The application fee is ₹3000 for all categories. The application fee is ₹Rs.12,600 for OCIs.

For the post of Associate Professor: The application fee is ₹3000 for all categories and for Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) the application fee is Rs.8,400.

RGUKT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website at www.rgukt.in till November 20.

Candidates have to submit the hard copy of the application form by November 27 to the following address:

To

The Registrar

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies

I-3 Administrative Building

Nuzvid Campus, Mylavaram Road,

City: Nuzvid

District: Eluru

Andhra Pradesh - Pin Code:521202.

For more details visit the official website of RGUKT at www.rgukt.in.