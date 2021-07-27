RITES recruitment 2021: Apply for the posts of Engineer/Technical Auditor

RITES Limited has invited applications for the various posts of Engineer/Technical Auditor on a Contractual Basis. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the online application is August 3. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of RITES Limited and apply.

The appointment shall be purely on a contract basis initially for a period of three years, extendable until completion of the assignment subject to mutual consent and satisfactory performance.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8 vacancies of the Engineer/Technical Auditor (Chemical/Textile/Food/Chemistry/Microbiology).

RITES recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details: Out of the 8 vacancies 5 vacancies are for the post of the Unreserved Category, 2 vacancies are for the OBC( NCL), and 1 for the SC candidate.

RITES recruitment 2021 Age Limit:

The maximum age for the above-mentioned post is 40 years as of July 1.

RITES recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification and Experience:

The candidate should be full-time B. Tech /B.E. in Chemical Engineering / Textile Technology or M.Sc in Food/ Chemistry/Microbiology.

Candidates should have post qualification relevant experience of a minimum of 2 years in inspection/industry.

RITES recruitment 2021 Application fee:

The Candidate General/OBC category has to pay ₹600 as application fee plus taxes as applicable.

Candidates from the EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Category have to pay ₹300 plus taxes as application fee.

RITES recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of RITES Limited

On the home page click on the career tab

Click on the online registration

Fill in all the required details

Note down the registration number generated on the application form

Fill the application form and make payment

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Candidates can check the detailed notification below