RPSC announces lecturer (Ayurved, Indian medicine dept) exam dates

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced on Monday the schedule for lecturer (ayurved and Indian medicine department) exam. As per the official schedule released by the Commission, the exam will be held from November 11 to November 13.

The exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

RPSC will conduct exams to select lecturers in Kayachikitsa, Dravyaguna Vigyan, Rachna Sharir, Prasuti Tantra & Stri Roga, Kriya Sharir, Shalakya Tantra, Panchkarma, Shalya Tantra, Rog Nidan, and Angad Tantra disciplines.

Other details of the exam like exam day rules, date of release of admit cards will be informed by the Commission on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in in due course of time.

Meanwhile, the Commission is expected to release the admit cards for the RPSC RAS prelims or the Rajasthan administrative services prelims exam which is scheduled to be held on October 27 and 28. The RPSC admit card will be available on the official website of the Commission. The exam is being held to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts in Subordinate Services.

