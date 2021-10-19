Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC announces lecturer (Ayurved, Indian medicine dept) exam dates
employment news

RPSC announces lecturer (Ayurved, Indian medicine dept) exam dates

RPSC exam will be held from November 11 to 13 for selection of lecturer (ayurved and Indian medicine department) in various disciplines.
RPSC announces lecturer (Ayurved, Indian medicine dept) exam dates (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 12:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced on Monday the schedule for lecturer (ayurved and Indian medicine department) exam. As per the official schedule released by the Commission, the exam will be held from November 11 to November 13. 

The exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

RPSC will conduct exams to select lecturers in Kayachikitsa, Dravyaguna Vigyan, Rachna Sharir, Prasuti Tantra & Stri Roga, Kriya Sharir, Shalakya Tantra, Panchkarma, Shalya Tantra, Rog Nidan, and Angad Tantra disciplines.

Other details of the exam like exam day rules, date of release of admit cards will be informed by the Commission on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in in due course of time.

Meanwhile, the Commission is expected to release the admit cards for the RPSC RAS prelims or the Rajasthan administrative services prelims exam which is scheduled to be held on October 27 and 28. The RPSC admit card will be available on the official website of the Commission. The exam is being held to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts in Subordinate Services. 

RELATED STORIES

 

Topics
rpsc recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

TRENDING TOPICS
