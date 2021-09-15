Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2020 released, download link here

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2020 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:26 PM IST
RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2020 released, download link here(Shutterstock)

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2020 on September 14, 2021. Candidates who want to download the admit card can download it through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 28 to October 6 and October 9, 2021. 

The examination will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon on September 22 and from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm on all other days- September 23, 24, 28 to October 6 and October 9, 2021, as per the official notice. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download admit card 

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2020: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted by following all the COVID19 guidelines issued by the state government. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC. 

