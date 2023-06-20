RPSC FSO recruitment exam dates and exam city slips released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here's direct link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the city intimation slips for Food Safety Officer (FSO) examination today, June 20. Candidates can check their exam centre details from the SSO portal sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC FSO test will be conducted on June 27 from 10 am to 12 pm in a single shift.

RPSC FSO recruitment exam dates and city slips released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The RPSC FSO exams admit cards will be available on the commission's website three days before the date of the examination.

Direct link to download RPSC exam city intimation slip

Direct link to check notification

RPSC exam city intimation slip 2023: Know how to download

Visit official the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Key in your registration details and login

Next, click on the exam centre link

Check your centre, download and take a printout.