RPSC JLO recruitment 2023: Apply for 140 vacancies from July 10 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the post of Junior Legal Officer (JLO) 2023. The application process will commence tomorrow, July 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 9. The examination is expected to be held in October 2023.

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023: Apply for 140 vacancies from July 10(File Photo)

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 140 vacancies of Junior Legal Officers.

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the general category, BC (creamy layer), and EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay an application fee of ₹600; however, applicants from the BC (non-creamy layer), EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, SC, and other reserved categories are only required to pay ₹400.

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Register and log in to the SSO portal

Fill out the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit the application and take print for future reference.