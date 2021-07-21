Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC RAS Recruitment 2021: Registration for 988 posts begins on July 28

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2021 notification has been released. The registration for 988 posts will begin on July 28, 2021 on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS Recruitment 2021 notification on July 20, 2021. The registration process will begin on July 28 and will end on August 27, 2021. The last date for payment of fees is till August 27, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 988 posts in Rajasthan State Service and Rajasthan Subordinate Service. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

• Rajasthan State Service: 363 Posts

• Rajasthan Subordinate Service 625 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a Degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University. The age limit of candidates should be between 21 to 40 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of preliminary exam, main exam, personality and viva-voca. The Preliminary Examination will consist of one paper on the subject specified below, which will be of objective type and carry a maximum of 200 marks. The examination is meant to serve as a screening test only.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates of general category will have to pay 350/- as application fees, EWS category will have to pay 250/- and SC,ST and others will have to pay 150/-. The payment should be made through online mode.

rpsc ras rpsc recruitment sarkari naukri
