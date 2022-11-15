RPSC recruitment 2022: Marks released for various lecturer posts after interview
Published on Nov 15, 2022 03:37 PM IST
RPSC has released the marks for various lecturer posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the marks for various lecturer posts. Candidates can check the result on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check their result using their roll number and date of birth.
The marks has been released for the post of lecturer (Physics), (Mechanical Engineering), (Mathematics), (English), (Electrical Engineering), (Civil Engineering), (Chemistry).
Direct link to check the result
RPSC recruitment 2022: How to check marks
Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the marks link
Key in your log in details
Your marks will be displayed on the screen
Check and take print out for future reference.
