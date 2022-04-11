Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

RPSC recruitment: Apply for 9760 vacancies of Senior Teacher from today

The application process to fill 9760 vacancies of Senior Teachers in Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC.
The application process to fill 9760 vacancies of Senior Teachers in Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC
Published on Apr 11, 2022 08:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The application process to fill 9760 vacancies of Senior Teachers in Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC will begin from today, April 11. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of application form is  May 10.

RPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9760 vacancies, of which 1668 Posts are for English, 1298 Posts are for Hindi, 1613 Posts are for Math's, 1800 Posts are for Sanskrit, 1565 Posts Science, 1640 Posts are for  Social Science, 70 Posts are for Punjab and 106 Posts are for Urdu.

RPSC recruitment application fee: The application fee is 350 for General/ EWS/ BC/ OBC students, 250 for OBC, BC applicants from Rajasthan, and 150 for SC/ ST/ PH candidates. Candidates can visit the RPSC official website for further details.

RPSC recruitment age limit: The candidate's age should be between 18 and 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

RPSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RPSC at RPSC SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. For more details Candidates are advised to to read the detailed notification here

 

 

 

 

 

Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in vacancy
