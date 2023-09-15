Rajasthan Public Service Commission has started the registration process for Statistical officer posts on September 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for 72 posts can do it through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 72 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply is October 14, 2023. The educational qualification includes – at least second class master's degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics with paper in Statistics or in Commerce with paper in Statistics or at least second class MSc (Agriculture) Statistics and a certificate (RS-CIT course conducted by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited). The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2024. Complete details of RPSC Statistical Officer recruitment here

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.