    RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 113 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

    RPSC will recruit for Statistical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply from October 28 onwards. 

    Updated on: Oct 15, 2025 2:58 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Rajasthan Public Service Commission has invited applications for Statistical Officer posts. Eligible candiates can apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 113 posts in the organisation.

    RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 113 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in (File Photo)
    The registration process will begin on October 28 and will close on November 26, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates who want to apply for the post should have atleast second class Master's degree in Economics, or Statistics, or Mathematics with paper in Statistics or Commerce with Statistics or M.Sc (Ag.iculture) Statistics from a University established by law in Lldia or Foreign qualifications rccognised as equivalenl thereto by the Government.

    The age limit should be between 21 to 40 ywars as on January 1, 2026.

    Selection Process

    The selection process comprises of 150 questions of 150 marks. The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes. The question paper will comprise of two parts- Part A is General Knowledge of Rajasthan and Part B is Concerned subject. Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation ofanswers. For every wrong answer one-third ofthe marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted.

    Application fees

    The application fee is 600/- for unreserved category, 400/- for SC/ST and PwD category. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

    Detailed Notification Here

