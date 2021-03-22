RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Monday released the admit card for the interview round of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2018 on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified to appear for the RPSC State and Subordinate Services interview round can download their hall tickets online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission will conduct the interview from March 31 to May 7, 2021.

Direct link to download RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021.

How to download RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "22/03/2021 - Interview Letter for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2018," appearing under "Whats New" section

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.