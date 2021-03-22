Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
employment news

RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021: Candidates who have qualified to appear for the RPSC State and Subordinate Services interview round can download their hall tickets online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:10 PM IST
RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021.(Screengrab )

RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Monday released the admit card for the interview round of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2018 on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified to appear for the RPSC State and Subordinate Services interview round can download their hall tickets online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission will conduct the interview from March 31 to May 7, 2021.

Direct link to download RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021.

How to download RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "22/03/2021 - Interview Letter for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2018," appearing under "Whats New" section

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application for 13 Deputy Secretary posts begins

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2021: 972 lecturer vacancies notified

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply for 40 engineer posts till March 26

SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today at ssc.nic.in

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan public service commission rpsc recruitment admit cards hall tickets call letters
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP