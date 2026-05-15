The Railway Recruitment Board has started the registration process for RRB ALP Recruitment 2026 on May 15, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Loco Pilot can find the direct link through the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2026: Registration for 11127 posts begins at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link to apply here(Rajkumar)

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The last date to apply for the posts is June 14, 2026. The last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications is June 16, 2026. The correction window will open on June 17 and will close on June 26, 2026.

This recruitment drive will fill up 11127 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed Matriculation/SSLC. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 30 years.

Application Fee

The application fee for all candidates is ₹500/- for all candidates. Out of this fee of ₹500/-, an amount of ₹400/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1st Stage CBT. For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC), the fee is ₹250/- which will be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in 1st stage CBT. Only online fee payment through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI will be accepted. All applicable service charges shall be borne by the candidate.

How to Apply

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{{^usCountry}} To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on RRB ALP Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on RRB ALP Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, fill the application form. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, fill the application form. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Selection Process {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Selection Process {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The recruitment process shall comprise of the following stages: (i) First Stage CBT (CBT-1) (ii) Second Stage CBT (CBT-2) (iii) Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) (iv) Document Verification (DV) and (v) Medical Examination (ME). For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recruitment process shall comprise of the following stages: (i) First Stage CBT (CBT-1) (ii) Second Stage CBT (CBT-2) (iii) Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) (iv) Document Verification (DV) and (v) Medical Examination (ME). For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs. {{/usCountry}}

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Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

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