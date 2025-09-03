Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB Exam City 2025 slip out for ministerial and isolated categories on September 3, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the posts can download the exam city slip through the regional websites of RRBs under which they have applied. RRB Exam City 2025 slip out for ministerial and isolated categories, direct link to download here

The examination will be held from September 10 to September 12, 2025. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the exam city slip.

RRB Exam City 2025 slip: How to download

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Exam City 2025 slip out link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The e- call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation LINK.

There shall be a Single-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by a Translation Test (TT)/Performance Test (PT)/Teaching Skill Test (TST) (as applicable), document verification, and medical examination thereafter. RRBs reserve the right to conduct the CBT in Single- or multi-stage mode.

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The question papers shall be of an objective multiple-choice type. The exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The question paper will have 50 questions from professional ability, 15 questions from general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning and 10 each from mathematics and general science.

The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative, and there may be some variations in the actual question papers. There will be negative marking, and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RRBs.