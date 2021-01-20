RRB NTPC 3rd phase exam schedule released, check dates and instructions

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Wednesday released the third phase exam schedule to recruit for various NTPC graduate and under graduate posts. According to the notification released by RRB, the 3rd phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from January 31 to February 12 for around 28 lakh candidates.

RRB will release the the link for viewing the exam city and date on all its websites at 9pm on Thursday, January 21. The link for downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will also be made available on all RRB websites.

Candidates will be able to download their e-call letters for appearing in the exam four days prior to the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

Candidates who are scheduled to appear in the third phase are also being intimated through their registered mobile number and email id.

The RRB will take the exam of the remaining candidates in subsequent phases.

In case candidates need any further clarification they should reach out to the help desk provided on all RRB official websites.

Note: Candidates should refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the exam.