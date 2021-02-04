RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification released, check details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday released the official notification for the RRB NTPC Recruitment exam fourth phase on its official website.

Candidates can check the RRB NTPC notification 2021 online at rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the official notice, RRB will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021. Around 15 lakh students will appear for the RRB NTPC examination in this phase.

"For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on 05.02.2021 at 9.00 PM," reads the official notice.

