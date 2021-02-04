Home / Education / Employment News / RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification released, check details
employment news

RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification released, check details

According to the official notice, RRB will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:57 PM IST
RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification.(HT File)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday released the official notification for the RRB NTPC Recruitment exam fourth phase on its official website.

Candidates can check the RRB NTPC notification 2021 online at rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the official notice, RRB will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021. Around 15 lakh students will appear for the RRB NTPC examination in this phase.

"For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on 05.02.2021 at 9.00 PM," reads the official notice.

Direct link to the notice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
railway recruitment boards rrb ntpc recruitment rrb ntpc
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP