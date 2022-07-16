RRB NTPC CBAT date released, to be conducted on July 30

Railway Recruitment Boards have released RRB NTPC CBAT date. The r Computer Based Aptitude Test will be conducted on July 30, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of RRB on rrbajmer.gov.in.

The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of travelling authority for SC/ST category candidates will be made available on RRB websites by July 20, 2022. The admit card download link will be available 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

As per the notice, the shortlisted candidates for CBAT should produce the vision certificate in original in the format issued by the Board at the time of entry for CBAT, failing which they will not be permitted to appear for the CBAT.

Candidates who will appear for the exam will have to go through aadhar linked biometric authentication in the exam centre prior to entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card.

