RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022 dates released, notice here

Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022 dates. The 2nd stage CBT will be conducted in a single phase from February 15 to February 19, 2022, across the country at various exam centers. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of regional RRBs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the <strong>notice</strong>, each level. i.e Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. Candidates' roll number for CBT 2 will be the same as that of CBT 1.

A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have a different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip.

The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of traveling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites by February 3, 2022, and candidates can download the call letter 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}