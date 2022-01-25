Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022 dates released, notice here
employment news

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022 dates released, notice here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022 dates have been released. Candidates can check the exam dates and other details through the official notice given below. 
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022 dates released, notice here(Rajkumar)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 08:08 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022 dates. The 2nd stage CBT will be conducted in a single phase from February 15 to February 19, 2022, across the country at various exam centers. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of regional RRBs. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;notice&lt;/strong&gt;, each level. i.e Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. Candidates' roll number for CBT 2 will be the same as that of CBT 1. 

A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have a different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. 

The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of traveling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites by February 3, 2022, and candidates can download the call letter 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb ntpc rrb ntpc recruitment sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP