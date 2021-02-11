Home / Education / Employment News / RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit card 2020 likely to be released today
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:50 PM IST
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the admit card for the candidates whose NTPC phase 4 recruitment exam date is February 15 on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

After the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the RRB NTPC Phase-4 examination will be able to download their call letters from the official website of their regional RRB.

The board will conduct the RRB NTPC Phase-4 exams from February 15 to March 3, 2021.

"Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link," reads the official notice.

How to download RRB NTPC admit card 2020 after it is released:

Visit the official website of RRB of your region

On the homepage, Click on the link to download RRB NTPC Phase- 4 hall ticket

Key in your credentials and login

The RRB NTPC admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the call letter and take its print out.

