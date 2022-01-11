RRB NTPC Result 2021: To release on Jan 15, CBT 2 exam to be conducted in Feb

Railway Recruitment Boards will release RRB NTPC Result 2021 on January 15, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of RRB Allahabad on rrbald.gov.in. The CBT 1 examination was conducted from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

Candidates who will qualify the CBT 1 examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 2 exam. As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

RRB NTPC Result 2021: How to check

The result can be checked through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RRBs regional websites.

Click on RRB NTPC Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRBs.