Railway Recruitment Boards will close the registration process for RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 on November 27, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) posts can find the direct link through the official website of regional RRBs. RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 3058 posts, direct link to register here

The last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications is November 29, 2025. The correction window will open on November 30 and will close on December 9, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3058 posts out of which 2424 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 394 vacancies for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 163 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 77 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

Direct link to register for RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: How to register To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment process will consist of Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1, Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2, Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST), and a document verification and medical examination.

The date, time, and venue for all activities will be determined by the RRBs and will be communicated to the eligible candidates in due course, the board stated.

CBT 1 will be of a screening nature. There will be a total of 100 questions and duration of the exam will be 90 minutes (120 minutes for candidates using a scribe). Questions will be asked on General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.