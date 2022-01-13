RRB NTPC: Vacancy position revised, check details here

Railway Recruitment Board has revised the vacancies for RRB NTPC recruitment drive. The vacancies have been revised of Ex-Serviceman to 10 percent of the total vacancies as per extant provisions for all the states. Candidates can check the official notice of revised vacancies on the official site of RRB Allahabad on rrbald.gov.in.

Also, the post of Good Guard (Cat.No.3) in Level – 5 is not suitable for PwBD candidates. The LD post notified for RRB/J&K becomes Nil. However, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>, the detailed vacancy positions of all participating RRBs are enclosed as Redistributed Vacancy Table.

Meanwhile, the Board will release the NTPC result on January 15, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of regional RRBs. The CBT 1 examination was conducted from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021.

Candidates who will qualify the CBT 1 examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 2 exam. the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRBs.

