RRB RPF Constable mock test released, direct link here

Railway Recruitment Boards have released mock tests for the CEN RPF 02/2024 (Constable) recruitment examination. Candidates can visit the official RRB websites to take the mock test. RRB RPF Constable mock test released(Official website, screenshot)

The RRB RPF Constable mock test can help candidates understand the pattern and type of the question paper. It will also help them understand how to take a computer-based test.

As per the tentative schedule, the actual RPF Constable examination will be held from March 2 to March 20, 2025.

The duration of the exam is 90 minutes.

Candidates will be asked 120 questions in the computer-based test, with every question carrying one mark.

While there will be ⅓ rd negative marks for wrong answers, no mark will be awarded or deducted for questions not attempted.

To pass the exam, unreserved, EWS and OBC-NCL category candidates need at least 35 per cent marks while SC and ST category candidates need 30 per cent marks.

Candidates who pass the CBT will be eligible to appear for stages of this recruitment process.

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in CBT will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document verification (DV). RRBs will select candidates to the extent of 10 times the number of vacancies in each category for Male/Female/Ex-Servicemen as per merit and based on their performance in the CBT.

RRBs said that the link to check exam city, date and downloading travel authority will be made live 10 days prior to the exam. It added that the admit card will be released four days before the test.

Before entering the exam hall, all candidates must undergo Aadhar-linked biometric verification and therefore, they must bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar on the test day.

RRBs have asked candidates to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRBs are conducting this recruitment drive to fill up 4208 Constable vacancies. For more details, candidates can check the official websites of RRBs.

