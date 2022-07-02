RRC, NCR to recruit 1659 Apprentice posts, details here

Railway Recruitment Cell, North Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC, NCR on rrcpryj.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 1659 posts in the organisation.

The application process begins today, July 2, 2022 and ends on August 1, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age as on August 1, 2022.

Selection Process

The selection process will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weight age to both.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.