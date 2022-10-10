RSMSSB CET 2022: Registration process to begin from October 12

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will begin the registration process for RSMSSB CET senior secondary level 2022 on October 12. Candidates can submit their applications for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test through the RSMSSB's official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of application form is November 11.

For general or OBC applicants, the fee is ₹450. For OBC NCL, the application fee is ₹350. Application fees for students in the SC/ST category is ₹300.

The Common Eligibility Test will be conducted on February 18, 19, 25 and 26 2023.

RSMSSB CET 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official site of Rajasthan Single Sign On at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more details candidates can check detailed notification here

