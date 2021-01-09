IND USA
RSMSSB forest guard, forester recruitment application deadline extended

RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has extended the deadline to apply for the recruitment of forest guard and forester. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before January 22.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:35 PM IST
There are a total of 1041 vacancies for the post of forest guard and 87 vacancies for the post of forester.

Eligibility Criteria:

Forest Guard - Candidate must have passed class 10th exam with knowledge of Devanagari Script Hindi and Rajasthan Culture

Forester - Candidate must have passed class 12th exam and possess knowledge of Devanagari Script Hindi and Rajasthan Culture.

Candidates will have to clear a written exam followed by a physical measurement/efficiency test for final selection.

Age limit:

Forest Guard - 18 years to 24 years

Forester - 18 years to 40 years

Click here to apply online

