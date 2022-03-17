RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1012 Lab Assistant posts, details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RSMSSB to recruit candidates for Lab Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Published on Mar 17, 2022 01:41 PM IST
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSMSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Lab Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 23, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1012 posts in the organization. 

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Important dates

  • Opening date of application: March 25, 2022
  • Closing date of application: April 23, 2022
  • Exam dates: June 28 and 29, 2022

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;. The age limit of the candidate to apply for the posts should be between 18 to 40 years of age. 

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general and OBC category will have to pay 450/- as application fees, candidates belonging to Rajasthan State BC/ OBC category will have to pay 350/- as application fees, Rajasthan State SC/ ST Candidates will have to pay 250/- as application fees. 

