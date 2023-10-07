RSMSSB to recruit for 5934 Animal Attendant posts, registration begins on October 13 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSMSSB has invited applications for Animal Attendant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 5934 posts in the organization.

RSMSSB to recruit for 5934 Animal Attendant posts, registration begins on Oct 13(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process will begin on October 13 and will end on November 11, 2023. The correction facility will open for 7 days from the last date of registration. Candidates can make changes in their signature or photo in this time period. The written examination will be conducted in between April to June 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed secondary or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board established by law in India. Knowledge of working in Hindi written in Devanagari script and knowledge of the culture of Rajasthan. The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹600/- for unreserved category and ₹400/- for SC/ST and other categories. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB.

