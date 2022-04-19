RSMSSB VDO Main exam 2021 revised syllabus, scheme announced, check here

RSMSSB VDO Main Exam 2022: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSSB) has announced revised syllabus and exam scheme for Village Development Officer (VDO) Main exam, 2021.

Candidates can go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in to check the changes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commission had earlier this month announced result of the RSMSSB VDO Prelims exam 2021. The list of selected candidates has been published on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates can appear for the Main exam.

The preliminary exam was conducted on December 27 and 28, 2021.

The recruitment drive is for filling 5,396 vacancies for Village Development Officers in Rajasthan.

Date and time, and other information related to the main exam will be published on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in later.

Here is the marking scheme of the Main exam:

Language: 50 marks (Hindi 30, English 20) Maths: 40 General Knowledge: 20 Geography and Natural Resources: 30 Agricultural and Economic Resources with reference to Rajasthan: 30 History and Culture: 30

There will be a total of 160 questions for 200 marks. The duration of the exam is 3 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RSMSSB VDO Main exam 2022 syllabus, exam scheme:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON