RSSB releases exam date for Rajasthan fireman and assistant fire officer posts
employment news

RSSB releases exam date for Rajasthan fireman and assistant fire officer posts

RSSB Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer exam date: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the exam date for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer posts.
RSSB Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer exam date: The detailed schedule for the exam will be released at appropriate time says the official press release issued by the board.(Representative)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:11 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the exam date for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer posts. The RSSB examination for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer posts will be conducted on January 29, 2022. The detailed schedule for the exam will be released at appropriate time says the official press release issued by the board.

This RSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 629 posts in the organization. Out of the total vacancies, 29 Posts are for Fireman and 600 Posts are for assistant fire officer.

Eligibility conditions:

For Fireman, a candidate should have passed Class 12 or intermediate exam from state board or central board and should also have 6-month fireman training. For Assistant Fire Officer post, a candidates should have bachelor degree in any stream with assistant fire officer degree.

Click here to check exam syllabus for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer posts.

Topics
rssb vacancy for fireman
