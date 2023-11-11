Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, RVNL has invited applications for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RVNL at rvnl.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organization.

RVNL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Managerial posts at rvnl.org(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Candidates can apply for the posts till December 5, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Manager: 9 posts

Deputy Manager: 16 posts

Assistant Manager: 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be called for selection process comprising of written exam and interview. Selected candidates will have to execute a bond of Rupees 3 lakhs to serve the company for at leaset 3 years.

Place of posting

Anywhere in the projects/offices of the company within India as per company’s requirement from time to time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RVNL.

