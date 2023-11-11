RVNL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Managerial posts at rvnl.org
RVNL will recruit candidates for managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply at rvnl.org.
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, RVNL has invited applications for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RVNL at rvnl.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organization.
Candidates can apply for the posts till December 5, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Manager: 9 posts
- Deputy Manager: 16 posts
- Assistant Manager: 25 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
Eligible candidates will be called for selection process comprising of written exam and interview. Selected candidates will have to execute a bond of Rupees 3 lakhs to serve the company for at leaset 3 years.
Place of posting
Anywhere in the projects/offices of the company within India as per company’s requirement from time to time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RVNL.