Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / RVNL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Managerial posts at rvnl.org

RVNL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Managerial posts at rvnl.org

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 11, 2023 02:25 PM IST

RVNL will recruit candidates for managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply at rvnl.org.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, RVNL has invited applications for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RVNL at rvnl.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organization.

RVNL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Managerial posts at rvnl.org(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Candidates can apply for the posts till December 5, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Manager: 9 posts
  • Deputy Manager: 16 posts
  • Assistant Manager: 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be called for selection process comprising of written exam and interview. Selected candidates will have to execute a bond of Rupees 3 lakhs to serve the company for at leaset 3 years.

Place of posting

Anywhere in the projects/offices of the company within India as per company’s requirement from time to time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RVNL.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP