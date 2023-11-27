Raily Vikas Nigam Limited, RVNL has invited applications for Station Shift Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can walk in interview on December 1 and December 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 61 posts in the organization.

RVNL to recruit for 61 Station Shift Manager and other posts, details here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The interview will be conducted at Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Mezzanine Floor, Thirumayilai Railway Station, Comple, Mylapore, Chennai- 600004.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Chief Interface Coordinator: 3 posts

Chief Quality Assurance and Quality Control Manager: 1 post

Chief OHS&E Manager: 1 post

Planning Manager: 2 posts

BIM Managers: 3 posts

Senior Station Managers: 5 posts

Station Shift Managers: 8 posts

Deputy Quality Assurance and Control Manager: 3 posts

Utility Manager: 1 post

Survey Manager: 3 posts

MEP Manager: 3 posts

Traffic Manager: 2 posts

Senior Geotechnical Engineers: 3 posts

Engineering Manager: 3 posts

Senior OHS&E Manager: 6 posts

Junior OHS&E Manager: 6 posts

Senior OHS&E Electrical Manager: 2 posts

Junior OHS&E Electrical Manager: 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be through walk in interview which will held on the dates given above along with the venue. Selected candidates will have to undergo medical examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RVNL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON