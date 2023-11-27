Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / RVNL to recruit for 61 Station Shift Manager and other posts, details here

RVNL to recruit for 61 Station Shift Manager and other posts, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 27, 2023 08:20 PM IST

RVNL will recruit candidates for Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can walk in interview on the dates given here.

Raily Vikas Nigam Limited, RVNL has invited applications for Station Shift Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can walk in interview on December 1 and December 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 61 posts in the organization.

The interview will be conducted at Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Mezzanine Floor, Thirumayilai Railway Station, Comple, Mylapore, Chennai- 600004.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Chief Interface Coordinator: 3 posts
  • Chief Quality Assurance and Quality Control Manager: 1 post
  • Chief OHS&E Manager: 1 post
  • Planning Manager: 2 posts
  • BIM Managers: 3 posts
  • Senior Station Managers: 5 posts
  • Station Shift Managers: 8 posts
  • Deputy Quality Assurance and Control Manager: 3 posts
  • Utility Manager: 1 post
  • Survey Manager: 3 posts
  • MEP Manager: 3 posts
  • Traffic Manager: 2 posts
  • Senior Geotechnical Engineers: 3 posts
  • Engineering Manager: 3 posts
  • Senior OHS&E Manager: 6 posts
  • Junior OHS&E Manager: 6 posts
  • Senior OHS&E Electrical Manager: 2 posts
  • Junior OHS&E Electrical Manager: 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be through walk in interview which will held on the dates given above along with the venue. Selected candidates will have to undergo medical examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RVNL.

