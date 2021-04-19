Home / Education / Employment News / SAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 320 posts of coach, assistant coach
SAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 320 posts of coach, assistant coach

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited online applications from candidates for appointment to the post of coach and assistant coach on contract basis.
Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts from April 20, 2021.

The last date to apply for the post is May 20.

This recruitment drive has been initiated to fill up around 100 posts of coach and 220 posts of assistant coach in the SAI.

The number of vacancies announced is tentative and actual number may vary depending on workload.

The number of vacancies discipline wise is interchangeable and will be filled up as per the requirement, reads the notification.

All the coaches presently working with SAI on contract basis may apply afresh, the notification added.

Direct link to check notification for appointment of coaches

Direct link to check notification for appointment of assistant coaches

