SAI to recruit 18 junior consultants (performance monitoring)

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications to recruit 18 junior consultants on contract basis initially for a period of 2 years and extendable for 1 more year for different NCOEs, Khelo India, Fit India and various division of SAI. The application forms for this recruitment drive will be available from December 21 and the last date for submission of the application forms is January 5.

The official website of SAI is https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/sai/.

Candidates with MBA/PGDM (2 years) from a recognized university with 5 years of work experience in the relevant field are eligible for the job.

“No TA/DA shall be admissible for joining the assignment or on its completion. No other facilities like DA, Accommodation, Residential Phone, Conveyance /Transport, Personal Staff, Medical reimbursement, HRA and LTC etc. would be admissible,” SAI has informed candidates.

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of various criteria: marks obtained in essential qualification, and work experience.