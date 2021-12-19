Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / SAI to recruit 18 junior consultants (performance monitoring)
employment news

SAI to recruit 18 junior consultants (performance monitoring)

The application forms for this recruitment drive will be available from December 21 and the last date for submission of the application forms is January 5.
SAI to recruit 18 junior consultants (performance monitoring)(HT Photo)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications to recruit 18 junior consultants on contract basis initially for a period of 2 years and extendable for 1 more year for different NCOEs, Khelo India, Fit India and various division of SAI. The application forms for this recruitment drive will be available from December 21 and the last date for submission of the application forms is January 5. 

The official website of SAI is https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/sai/.

Candidates with MBA/PGDM (2 years) from a recognized university with 5 years of work experience in the relevant field are eligible for the job.

“No TA/DA shall be admissible for joining the assignment or on its completion. No other facilities like DA, Accommodation, Residential Phone, Conveyance /Transport, Personal Staff, Medical reimbursement, HRA and LTC etc. would be admissible,” SAI has informed candidates.

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of various criteria: marks obtained in essential qualification, and work experience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sai sports authority of india sports authority
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP