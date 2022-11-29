Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 259 Consultant & other posts at sailcareers.com

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 259 Consultant & other posts at sailcareers.com

employment news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 04:43 PM IST

SAIL to recruit candidates for Consultant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SAIL at sailcareers.com.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 259 Consultant & other posts at sailcareers.com(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Steel Authority of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Consultant & other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of SAIL at sailcareers.com.

The registration process was started on November 26 and will close on December 17, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 259 posts in the organisation.

Vacancy Details

  • Sr. Consultant: 2 Posts
  • Consultant/ Senior Medical Officer: 8 Posts
  • Medical Officer: 5 Posts
  • Manager: 6 Posts
  • Dy Manager: 2 Posts
  • Assistant Manager: 22 Posts
  • S3 / S1 Grades: 128 Posts
  • Operator cum Technician (Trainee): 24 Posts
  • Attendant cum Technician (Trainee): 54 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees 700/- for E1 and above posts for General/OBC/EWS category, 500 for S3 posts and 300 for S1 posts. No application fee will be charged from SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/Departmental candidates. However, SC/ST/ PwBD/ESM/Departmental candidates will be charged with Processing Fee only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SAIL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP