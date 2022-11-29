SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 259 Consultant & other posts at sailcareers.com

Steel Authority of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Consultant & other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of SAIL at sailcareers.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was started on November 26 and will close on December 17, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 259 posts in the organisation.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Consultant: 2 Posts

Consultant/ Senior Medical Officer: 8 Posts

Medical Officer: 5 Posts

Manager: 6 Posts

Dy Manager: 2 Posts

Assistant Manager: 22 Posts

S3 / S1 Grades: 128 Posts

Operator cum Technician (Trainee): 24 Posts

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee): 54 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees ₹700/- for E1 and above posts for General/OBC/EWS category, ₹500 for S3 posts and ₹300 for S1 posts. No application fee will be charged from SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/Departmental candidates. However, SC/ST/ PwBD/ESM/Departmental candidates will be charged with Processing Fee only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SAIL.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON