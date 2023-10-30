SAIL to recruit for 85 Attendant cum Technician Trainee posts, details at sailcareers.com

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Oct 30, 2023 03:00 PM IST

SAIL will recruit candidates for Technician Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through sailcareers.com.

Steel Authority of India Limited has invited applications for Attendant cum Technician Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL at sailcareers.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 85 posts in the organisation.

SAIL to recruit for 85 Attendant cum Technician Trainee posts, details here

The registration process will begin on November 4 and will end on November 25, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Matriculation and completion of apprenticeship training of minimum one year duration in designated trade from an integrated steel plant and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by National Council for Vocational Training. The age limit should be below 28 years of age.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for an examination. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Online test (CBT) will be sent communication to appear for Skill/Trade Test, through careers page of SAIL website. Weightage of marks for Exam (CBT) will be 100%. Skill/Trade Test will only be of qualifying nature.

Application Fees

The application fees+ processing fees is 300/- for General, EWS and OBC candidates and 100/- processing fees for SC/ST/PwBD/ Departmental/ ESM candidates. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM & Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of Application fee only and are required to pay the processing fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SAIL.

Official Notice Here

