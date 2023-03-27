Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for 150 Junior Officers posts till April 8

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 27, 2023 01:19 PM IST

Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.saraswatbank.com till April 8.

Saraswat Co-operative Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Junior Officers (Marketing And Operations) post in the Clerical Cadre. The applictaion process will end on April 8. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.saraswatbank.com.

Saraswat Bank Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 vacancies for Junior Officers (Marketing And Operations) Clerical Cadre.

Saraswat Bank Recruitment educational qualification: Candidates should be graduates in any stream.

Saraswat Bank Recruitment age limit: Candidates' age should not be more than years.

Here's the direct link to apply

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2023 : Steps to apply

Visit the official website at www.saraswatbank.com

Next, click on the career tab

Fill the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print out for future reference.

