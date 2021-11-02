Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI apprentice final results 2021 declared at sbi.co.in, link for list & marks

SBI apprentice final results 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final result of exam for engagement of apprentices.
SBI apprentice final results 2021: Candidates who have appeared for the SBI apprentice exam can check their results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 10:26 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

SBI apprentice final results 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final result of exam for engagement of apprentices. Candidates who have appeared for the SBI apprentice exam can check their results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The online examination for SBI apprentices was held on September 17 and 20, 2021.

Direct link to check SBI apprentice result 2021

How to check SBI apprentice marks 2021:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Click on 'Careers' section.

Under 'Latest Announcement' tab, go to the link that reads, "Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 (Final result announced)".

Submit roll number or registration number, date of birth and captcha code.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its print out.

Direct link to check marks secured by candidates

Note: Visit the SBI website career page for latest news and updates on the results. 

