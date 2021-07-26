SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 6100 posts

State Bank of India will close down the registration process for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on July 26, 2021. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 6100 posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on July 6, 2021.

Candidates can apply for engagement in one state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project. To apply for the posts candidates should have a graduation degree from any recognised college or University. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to apply for the posts.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

• Click on SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

• Click on submit and your application will be submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the post will have to pay ₹300/- as application fees if belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category. SC/ST/PWD category candidates will not have to pay anything for the post.