SBI CBO 2023: Last date to apply for 5,280 vacancies on sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the online registration-cum-application window for Circle Based Officers (CBO) recruitment 2023 today, November 22. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on the careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers.

A total of 5,280 vacancies of Circle Based Officers will be filled through this recruitment drive.

SBI CBO 2023: Vacancy details:

Ahmedabad circle: 430

Bengaluru: 380

Amaravati: 400

Bhopal: 450

Chandigarh: 300

Bhubaneswar: 250

Chennai: 125

Hyderabad: 425

North Eastern: 250

Jaipur: 500

Kolkata: 230

Lucknow: 600

Maharashtra: 300

New Delhi: 300

Mumbai Metro: 90

Thiruvananthapuram: 250

The online exam of SBI CBO will take place in January, 2024.

Direct link to apply for SBI CBO recruitment 2023

To apply for these vacancies, candidates need graduation degrees or its equivalent in any discipline. Qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant are also accepted.

The candidates should not be older than 30 years or younger than 21 years as on October 31. This means candidates must have been born not later than October 31, 2002 and earlier than November 1, 1993. Both days are inclusive)

Candidates belonging to reserved categories are eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit as mentioned in the notification.

The application fee of SBI CBO 2023 is ₹750 for general categories. There is no application fee for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

The selection process will have three stages: An online test (objective and descriptive), screening and interview.