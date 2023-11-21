SBI CBO vacancies 2023: SBI issues notification for 5280 Circle Based Officer posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of circle-based officers or CBOs. The application process will commence on Wednesday, November 22 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sbi.co.in. The online test will be conducted in January 2024.

SBI announces recruitment drive for circle-based officers, 5280 vacancies to be filled(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SBI CBO recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5280 vacancies.

SBI CBO recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: A candidate should be Graduated in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, and Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

SBI CBO recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates' age should not be below 21 years and not more than 30 years as on October 31.

SBI CBO recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹750 for the general category. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SBI CBO recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection will be based on the Online Test, Screening and Interview.

The online test will consist of an Objective Test for 120 marks and a Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be conducted immediately after the conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

The duration of the objective test is 2 hours and it consists of 4 Sections of total 120 marks. There will be separate timing for every section. The duration of the Descriptive Test is 30 minutes. It will be a Test of English Language (Letter Writing and essay) with two questions for a total of 50 marks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}