SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Junior Associates mains score card when released

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 News Live: Know where and how to check SBI Junior Associate mains score cards when out. (HT File)

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 News Live: State Bank of India is expected to release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon. When released, candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate examination will be able to check their results on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in and sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings. The SBI Clerk main examination was conducted on April 10 and April 12, 2025. ...Read More

The main exam comprised of 190 questions and the maximum marks was 200. There were questions from General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude.

There are negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer. The exam duration was held for 2 hours 40 minutes.

Prior to this, the SBI Clerk preliminary examination was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The prelims result was declared on March 28, 2025.

Candidates who passed the preliminary examination were eligible to appear for the main exam.

SBI, through this recruitment drive, will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies.

SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025: How to download when out

Candidates can download their results when released by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current openings.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 link.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Check the results displayed on the screen.

7. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, steps to download and more.