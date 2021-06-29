SBI clerk prelims admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

The SBI clerk prelims 2021 admit card has been released. Candidates who had registered for the SBI junior associates (clerical cadre post) exam can download their admit cards from the official website of the bank, sbi.co.in.

SBI clerk 2021 exam admit card

“Preliminary Exam call letter is available for download, except for the candidates applied for ‘Ladakh’ and ‘Leh and Kargil Valley under special drive’, since the recruitment for these two areas have been kept in abeyance till further notice,” the SBI has notified.

SBI clerk exam 2021 admit card: Know how to download

• Go to the official website, sbi.co.in/career

• Click on the “SBI clerk prelims exam admit card”

• Enter your registration number and date of birth

• Submit the details

• Download the admit card

The option to download the admit card will be available till July 13.

SBI clerk prelims exam: Important points for candidates

• The preliminary exam would comprise questions from English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning. “Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests and those who rank sufficiently high will be merit listed for the Main Examination. The number of candidates to be shortlisted from the preliminary examination for the main examination will be 20 times (approx.) the number of vacancies in each category,” the job notice says about the qualifying criteria in prelims.

• The main exam will have questions from general or financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and computer aptitude.

• The marks obtained in the preliminary exam will not be added for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in main examwill be considered for preparation of the final merit list.