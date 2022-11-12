SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 Today: Check admit card, imp guidelines for exam day

State Bank of India will conduct SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 today, November 12, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the admit card details and important guidelines issued by the Bank for exam day below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The admit card of SBI Prelims exam was released on October 30, 2022 and will be available till November 25, 2022. All the appearing candidates can download the admit card through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in by entering their registration number and password.

Direct link to download admit card

The examination on November 12 will be conducted across India except in the state of Himachal Pradesh due to Legislative Assembly elections. The preliminary examination will comprise of Objective Tests for 100 marks. The test would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 Sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 Today: Imp guidelines for exam day

Candidates who will appear for the exam will have to report at the exam venue as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter. Late comers will not be allowed to take the test. Wearing masks is a compulsory thing and all aspirants will have to follow it. Maintaining social distancing is a required. Items allowed inside the exam hall are- gloves, personal transparent water bottle, hand sanitizer, simple pen, pencils, erasers. Candidates must bring glue for pasting photos and ink stamp pad for affixing left thumb impression, exam related documents. A Candidate must have AarogyaSetu App installed on his mobile phone. The AarogyaSetu status must show candidate’s risk factor. On completion of examination, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}