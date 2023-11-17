SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration for 8283 posts begins at sbi.co.in, direct link here

State Bank of India has started the registration process for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 on November 17, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) can do it through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Candidates can apply till December 7, 2023. The last date for printing of application is till December 22, 2023.

The eligibility criteria is that candidates who want to apply should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central government. The age limit should be between 20 years to 28 years.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The prelims examination will be conducted in January 2024 and the main examination will be conducted in February 2024. The exact dates of both the exams have not been shared by SBI yet. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.